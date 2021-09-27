The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office made 33 arrests in August related to livestock welfare as part of a statewide law enforcement initiative.
CCSO released information Monday about their participation in “Operation Loose Wire,” which focused on “reducing the number of livestock … at large, as well as cases of neglect and illegal dumping.”
“Excellent work was conducted by our members who continue to work proactively to both educate and enforce, and protect livestock through the rural Charlotte County community,” states the news release.
Operation Loose Wire was led by the Florida Sheriffs Association, with 17 local Sheriff’s Offices — including CCSO, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office — taking part in the initiative.
In Charlotte County, a total of 33 arrests were made, with 16 cases being referred to the State Attorney’s Office.
A total of 529 complaints were processed throughout the month of August concerning Operation Loose Wire, leading deputies to contact 37 citizens in connection with the initiative.
“I’m proud of the numbers generated during this operation and know we made a dent in the criminal activity within our community,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the news release.
The 33 arrests in Charlotte County account for about 18% of statewide arrests in connection to the initiative, which saw a total 180 arrests. In total, 48 cases were forwarded to the local State Attorney’s Offices.
Across Florida, 415 animals were located out as part of the operation. A total of 388 animals were eventually returned to their owners, while 14 were seized by authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.