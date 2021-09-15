PUNTA GORDA - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly pointing a pepper-ball gun at another driver on Tuesday.
Christian R. Miller, 32, has been charged with possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the incident occurred on the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail near Forrest Nelson Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
According to CCSO, Miller was in “a white pickup towing a trailer” when he attempted to cut off another car off in traffic. The second vehicle’s driver honked his horn and continued driving in his lane.
“While coming to a stop at Tamiami Trail and Veterans Blvd., the suspect drove within 5-6 inches of the victim’s vehicle while honking his horn manically, followed by leaning over his center console to display a firearm to the victim,” stated the CCSO blog post. “The victim advised he saw a green laser flash in his eyes and was in fear for his life.”
The post further claims that “some choice words were said as the suspect displayed the weapon.”
The complainant immediately dialed 911, according to CCSO, and took a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and its license plate; the complainant also described the suspect’s physical appearance to dispatchers.
After the 911 report, deputies reported seeing the vehicle on Gasparilla Road. The vehicle was subsequently stopped by road deputies.
“Deputies gave verbal commands for approximately 30 minutes prior to the suspect, identified as Christian R. Miller...stepping out of the vehicle,” stated the post.
The complainant positively identified Miller, a convicted felon, as the driver who pointed the weapon at him, according to CCSO.
A pepper-ball gun fires projectiles which contain the similar chemicals found in pepper spray. They are generally advertised by sellers as “less-than-lethal” devices.
