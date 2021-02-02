A road rage incident unfolded Monday evening on Rampart Boulevard near the Kings Highway intersection, deputies said.
62-year-old David Spurlin cut off an 18-year-old driver and ran him off the road, according to deputies. The teen tried to pass Spurlin in order to get away from him, but Spurlin continued to run him off the road, the victim told deputies.
The victim’s sister and boyfriend were driving behind and following during the incident.
Spurlin allegedly followed the teen to his destination at a Port Charlotte apartment complex, and then parked in the middle of the parking lot, blocking in the victim.
Witnesses said that Spurlin then pulled a gun out. The sister’s boyfriend asked if he seriously pulled a gun, and then Spurlin allegedly pointed it at both of their heads.
Spurlin called the 18-year-old a profanity, then the teen called him the same name back, and then Spurlin grabbed the teen by the throat and pushed him, according to deputies.
The 22-year-old sister attempted to take a picture of Spurlin’s vehicle, then he allegedly swatted the phone out of her hand and attacked her.
A neighbor witnessed the altercation, then stepped in and grabbed Spurlin and pushed him back into his car, he told deputies.
Spurlin fled the scene and was later found by a deputy at a traffic stop, deputies said.
He was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms and two counts of battery.
Spurlin was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Monday. No bond information has been posted as of Tuesday afternoon. His criminal arraignment is scheduled for March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.