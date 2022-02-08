Austin Joiner

Austin Joiner, 31, was reported missing from Fawcett Memorial Hospital on Monday.

 

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a missing adult.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued an online alert concerning Austin Joiner, 31, on Tuesday.

"Joiner was brought to Fawcett Memorial Hospital yesterday evening," read a post on CCSO's social media. "He then left shortly after wearing a hospital gown."

The alert stated Joiner later discarded the gown and changed his clothes. He was last seen wearing "orange shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt, and yellow socks," with "an injury to his right foot."

Anyone with information regarding Joiner's whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO immediately at 941-639-0013.

