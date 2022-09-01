Edilsy Roca, 12, was reported missing by her legal guardian on Aug. 21; Charlotte County deputies believe she is accompanied by her birth mother and the mother's boyfriend.
Imilsy Medina
Fabio Miquel Costa Araujo
Micah Harris
PUNTA GORDA -- A 12-year-old reported missing by her legal guardian in August "is in danger," according to authorities.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office first posted an alert about 12-year-old Edilsy Roca on Aug. 22.
Edilsy was last seen by her guardian on Aug. 21.
On Thursday morning, CCSO updated the alert to state that Edilsy may be accompanied by her birth mother Imilsy Medina and her mother's boyfriend, Fabio Miquel Costa Araujo.
It said she may in be Lehigh Acres. Another individual, Micah Harris, was named as someone possibly accompanying Edilsy.
"We believe she may be in danger," the post read.
CCSO indicated in its post that they have reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Fort Myers Police Department regarding the missing child case.
Members of the public with any information on Edilsy's whereabouts are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 or Swflcrime Stoppers.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.