The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an attempted robbery at the Pilot Gas Station, 26505 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, a man described as black and wearing a long-sleeve, white-hooded sweatshirt, went behind the counter of the gas station, and started loading cartons of Marlboro cigarettes into a large plastic garbage bag, deputies said.
According to the police report, when the cashier began walking back toward the counter, another man, described as black and wearing the dark T-shirt grabbed her, placed his hand over her mouth, and told her to “shut up and stay quiet.”
The employee was able to break free, and the suspects drove away in a white pickup.
According to deputies, the truck was last seen headed toward Interstate 75. The men can be seen on a surveillance camera at the Walmart on Taylor Road, 15 minutes prior to the incident, trying to distract the cashier near the cigarette aisle.
CCSO is asking anyone with information on these suspects to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
