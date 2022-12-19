PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County deputies and Punta Gorda officers came together in December to help local kids shop for the holidays.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up its annual “Shop with a Cop” program, reporting that 125 local students were able to take part.
Sheriff Bill Prummell thanked community partners and donors for supporting the program.
“Especially after these last couple of months, even years, a lot of people are in need. I’m so glad that we’re able to provide this program to give some sense of relief to those families and ensure a good Christmas for the kids,” Prummell said in a press release on Friday.
Kids selected by a school lottery were provided a $150 gift card and escorted through the a local Walmart by a local law enforcement partner.
Christopher Hall, CCSO Community Affairs Specialist and event coordinator for Shop with a Cop, said that the program has a profound impact on deputies who take part.
“You can see the joy on the faces of the law enforcement officers and civilians in every picture we shared on our Facebook page,” Hall said in a press release on Friday. “They really love this program, engaging with the kids, and all of the excitement that comes along with being there.”
That said, according to Hall, the primary focus remains making sure that the kids enjoy their Christmas shopping.
The CCSO Shop with a Cop program started in 2004, in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley.
The Sheriff’s Office coordinates with counselors at all 10 elementary schools in the county, plus the Charlotte Harbor School, to identify the students who will participate each year.
The agency also coordinates all four local Walmart stores (Englewood, Murdock Circle, Kings Highway and Punta Gorda) to plan the dates of the events and relay that information to parents of the selected students.
In addition to the law enforcement officers at the event, civilian volunteers serve as wrappers and play the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Peace River Search and Rescue also attend with K-9s coming along “to add to the fun.”
“In total, there are roughly 50 volunteers at each of the four events,” the Friday press release said.
The program is “completely funded” through donations from community partners, whether through donations or fundraiser events.
Anyone who would like to volunteer or support the program next year is encouraged to contact Hall at chall@ccsofl.net.
