PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to create a new task force for mental health calls.
CCSO issued a news release on Monday, announcing the creation of the “IRIS Team” — Integrated Response for Intervention and Support — to provide “more efficient and effective” responses to mental health and substance abuse-related calls.
“This is a co-responder team consisting of law enforcement and a mental health clinician riding together,” read the release on the CCSO blog.
The news release listed a number of scenarios that the IRIS Team would be deployed to, including drug overdoses, attempted suicide situations, death notifications, well-being checks, and "chronic non-life-threatening medical complaints."
The release stated that the team will, “in the near future,” expand to include a paramedic from Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be a part of this initiative and knows it will aid in providing much-needed help and saving the lives of those in our community most in need,” read the report.
When presenting the plan to county commissioners last month, Sheriff Bill Prummell cited national statistics that estimated 10% of law enforcement cases were mental health situations; such situations, the data noted, could be better handled by mental health specialists.
At the time, Prummell said he planned for the partnership to help reduce costs to the Sheriff's Office and divert at-risk persons to the social services that could help them.
