Deputies are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of residential burglaries in Heritage Landing off Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday

Two suspects were in custody in connection with the burglaries later Tuesday morning, but the third, believed to be Alexander Santiesteban, 39, fled on foot. Santiesteban is described as a heavyset Hispanic male who was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, green sneakers and a blue hat.

Anyone who sees Santiesteban or has information on his location is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-2101.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

