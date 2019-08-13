Deputies are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of residential burglaries in Heritage Landing off Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday
Two suspects were in custody in connection with the burglaries later Tuesday morning, but the third, believed to be Alexander Santiesteban, 39, fled on foot. Santiesteban is described as a heavyset Hispanic male who was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, green sneakers and a blue hat.
Anyone who sees Santiesteban or has information on his location is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-2101.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.