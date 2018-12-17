ENGLEWOOD — Autumn McConnell and her family hope people can help find her grandfather, Ira McConnell, who has been missing since Saturday.
A neighbor told police she saw the 92-year-old Englewood man getting into his car at 5 a.m. Saturday and leaving his home on Charleston Circle in the Pine Lake subdivision.
"It's strange for him to be up that early and driving in the dark," Autumn said. "We are questioning why he would leave that early in the morning; why would he do that?"
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for McConnell and his silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT on Monday afternoon. That means his photo was sent out to the law enforcement agencies statewide and area news media, and posted through social media. It also means the alert with the make and model of his car, with license tag LB9EP, was flashed on signs up and down Florida's Interstate highway system.
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He's 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
Detectives believe McConnell's cellphone ran out of battery power. Autumn said her grandfather's car is equipped with OnStar services, but, as far as she knew Monday, OnStar couldn't locate the vehicle nor has the company provided any additional information.
A neighbor, who happened to be up at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, saw McConnell out of his driveway, stop at a stop sign, and then drive off from Pine Lake.
McConnell is a devout Jehovah's Witness member. Fellow congregation members became worried when McConnell didn't show up for a meeting Saturday. They touched base with neighbors, including his next-door neighbors, Jeff and Jeanie Joyce. Later on Saturday, Jeff went over to check on McConnell and discovered he wasn't home.
"He's always friendly and a very kind man," Jeanie said. "He's very independent, taking care of himself and looking out for others."
The whole situation baffles the McConnell family. Autumn said her grandfather is not suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues.
A week ago, McConnell went to Bill Buck Chevrolet to have a headlight repaired. Later in the week, the headlight went out again, which makes it stranger to Autumn and her family why her grandfather would decide to drive in the dark with only one working headlight.
The family has no idea where McConnell would want to go so early in the morning. Autumn's father, Patrick McConnell, lives a block away from her grandfather. She said, "If something were to come up, it'd be normal for my Grandpa to call my Dad. For him not to call my Dad is very strange, very strange."
Autumn commended Sarasota County deputies for their efforts to find her grandfather. Her family hopes the public, too, can offer their help to find him.
"He's lovable, gentle, godly man," Autumn said of her grandfather. "But if there were foul play, he would be fighting back."
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.