ROTONDA WEST — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for information regarding vehicles stolen from the area of Parade Circle in Rotonda West.

The 2016 Jeep Wrangler and 2019 Kubota tractor were stolen sometime between April 11 and April 13. The Kubota tractor was on a 20-foot homemade trailer, which was attached to the Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone who has seen the vehicles recently or has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or send an anonymous tip to the agency's mobile app.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

