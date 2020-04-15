ROTONDA WEST — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for information regarding vehicles stolen from the area of Parade Circle in Rotonda West.
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler and 2019 Kubota tractor were stolen sometime between April 11 and April 13. The Kubota tractor was on a 20-foot homemade trailer, which was attached to the Jeep Wrangler.
Anyone who has seen the vehicles recently or has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or send an anonymous tip to the agency's mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.