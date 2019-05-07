The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing more than $6,000 of jewelry from Walmart on Murdock Circle.
A loss prevention employee was notified on April 4 that two men at the jewelry counter on April 3 appeared to have stolen jewelry.
On surveillance video, a white male, who has been identified as Nathaniel Geloska, 26, of Fort Myers, walked up to the rotating jewelry case and crouched behind it, while a black male distracted the employee before they exited through the garden section.
The total loss of merchandise was $6,033.
Due to the camera angle, Geloska could not be seen on video taking any of the merchandise. However, the two are accused of committing the same crime on April 4 and are suspects in additional thefts at Walmarts in Fort Myers.
Gelakoska is currently in custody at the Lee County Jail.
CCSO is asking anyone with information on the black male suspect to contact them. They posted photos and video of him on Facebook Monday. Anyone who recognizes him can contact the agency at 941-639-2101, submit a tip through the mobile app, or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.