Sakota Saunders

Sakota Saunders, 16, was reported missing by her family.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a teenager reported missing by her family.

Sakota Saunders, 16, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt, according to a CCSO social media post.

She was described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing 110 pounds with a nose and ear piercings and a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist, it stated. 

Members of the public with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

