PORT CHARLOTTE — Deputies arrested a Port Charlotte man in an alleged domestic dispute sparked by a disagreement over spanking.
Robert James Barboza, 27, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday with one count each of aggravated battery against a pregnant person and tampering with a witness in the second degree.
In the CCSO arrest report, Barboza is alleged to have gotten into an argument with the complainant of the report Tuesday night. The complainant — reported as Barboza’s girlfriend and currently pregnant by Barboza — alleged Barboza was playing with her child while she made dinner.
When the child allegedly accidentally hit Barboza in the groin, he spanked the child and put the child in a “time out.”
The girlfriend told Barboza she did not believe in corporal punishment for her children, and later spoke with a family member on the phone about the incident. In the report, the girlfriend further alleges Barboza attempted to have her call or text her family member to “smooth things over” about her previous discussion.
When she refused, the complainant alleges, Barboza took her cellphone and again tried to convince her to walk back her previous discussion. She further alleges when she refused again, the suspect then began “slamming her phone repeatedly on the table” in their living room.
The complainant said she then ushered her child into her bedroom and attempted to call 911 via her smart watch. According to the report, Barboza became aware of the call and entered the bedroom.
He then “used bodily force to rip the watch out of her grasp and in doing so, flung her onto the bed where she landed on her stomach," according to deputies.
When deputies arrived, they noted that the complainant had scratches on her chest and bruises on her right arm consistent with her account of events. When asked how far along in her pregnancy she was, the complainant told deputies the pregnancy was 20 weeks along.
Deputies remained at the scene as the complainant and her child took some personal belongings from their residence and vacated the premises to stay with a relative.
In the report, deputies clarified that the charge of tampering with a witness reflects the alleged attempt by the suspect to prevent another person from calling 911.
Barboza was released Wednesday on $30,000 bond. An order of no contact has been issued preventing him from contacting the complainant.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
