A narcotics search warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard in Port Charlotte led to the uncovering of a stolen firearm, according to deputies.
The firearm was reported stolen out of Sarasota County, and was found in the possession of Raul Mojica and Anthony Mojica, deputies said.
Anthony Mojica was arrested a few months ago for an alleged drive-by shooting, according to deputies.
Detectives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found that Raul Mojica has been involved in multiple cocaine transactions, deputies said.
Multiple people were arrested as a result of the search warrant.
CCSO deputies uncovered a “large amount of narcotics” including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, marijuana and dab oil.
