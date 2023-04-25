Mark Ellsworth Christena

Mark Ellsworth Christena

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County authorities arrested a man last week after he allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint.

Mark Ellsworth Christena, 52, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on April 19, and charged with kidnapping and witness tampering among other charges.


   

Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments