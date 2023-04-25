PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County authorities arrested a man last week after he allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint.
Mark Ellsworth Christena, 52, was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on April 19, and charged with kidnapping and witness tampering among other charges.
Deputies first responded to a report of a missing person on Monday, April 17. The caller alleged that the missing woman — whose name is redacted on the arrest report — had received death threats from Christena, who she had previously had a relationship with.
In their initial investigation, deputies located the missing woman’s car with the aid of the caller. According to the report, several of her personal items and identification documents were seen inside.
On Tuesday, the missing woman returned to the residence and spoke with deputies.
She subsequently alleged Christena had shown up to her home Sunday night with a knife in his hands.
After she refused to leave with him, he grabbed her wrists and dragged her toward a vehicle to leave the area.
When she tried to use her cellphone to call for help, Christena allegedly smashed it on the road and removed the SIM card.
The woman said Christena brought her to a vacant building in Punta Gorda, where the two of them stayed for two days. They visited a gas station and a restaurant Tuesday, before Christena finally gave the pocketknife to her and promised to not hurt her.
According to the complainant, Christena finally allowed her to return to her residence to retrieve her car. Instead, she contacted the authorities.
On Wednesday, Christena was found and brought to a CCSO District office for questioning. At that time, he was not informed of the woman’s allegation
According to the report, Christena provided a sequence of events that partially matched the complainant’s description — staying at a vacant building, visiting a gas station, then a restaurant — but claimed that she joined him voluntarily.
“Like I’m not going to forcibly grab that girl and drag her down the road or nothing,” Christena was quoted in the CCSO report.
CCSO also later contacted the owners of the vacant building, who said that Christena did not have permission to enter the property.
Christena has been charged with one count each of the following offenses:
• Kidnapping
• False imprisonment
• Tampering with a witness in a felony
• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill
• Burglary
Christena is being held without bond at Charlotte County Jail. He is due to appear in court May 22.
