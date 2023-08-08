Joseph Earl Steward

Joseph Earl Steward

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities allege a man attempted to falsely represent a veteran charity and enticed others into collecting donations for him.

Joseph Earl Steward, 54, of Port Charlotte, was arrested Thursday on charges of representing a charity without authorization and criminal use of personal identity information.


   

