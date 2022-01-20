PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his partner and interrupted a call to 911.
According to the arrest report, deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance on McKee Street.
Deputies made contact with the complainant. She told them she had just had a verbal argument with Jeremy George Erhart, 39.
According to the report, the complainant said she came home that afternoon; Erhart began to argue with her about house chores. When she left the house again, Erhart locked her out upon her return.
Erhart unlocked the door to allow her to re-enter, but the complainant then called 911. He left before deputies arrived. The report states that deputies advised her to call again if Erhart returned.
Just before 11 p.m., deputies received another call from the residence. The complainant's voice was heard "screaming" on the line, according to the arrest report, before the call disconnected.
After they returned, complainant told deputies that Erhart had returned between their visits. He allegedly pulled her earbuds out of her ears, then, when she attempted to call 911, he grabbed her arm.
During the struggle, the complainant further alleged that Erhart pushed her against a sliding door and threw her to the ground before taking her phone as well.
The complainant said she managed to retreat and attempted to reach a neighbor's house. She returned to find her phone sitting on a piece of furniture.
The phone rang as emergency services attempted to call her back. She alleged that Erhart hung up the phone, spoke with her, and then left in his vehicle.
The complainant was noted in the report as having minor bruising on her left arm, which were photographed by law enforcement. She refused EMS at the scene.
Erhart was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of domestic battery and tampering with a witness, according to the arrest report. The CCSO online arrest records also list one count each of fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence.
Erhart is being held at Charlotte County Jail on a total bond of $15,000.
