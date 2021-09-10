PORT CHARLOTTE - A suspected vehicle burglar was found Thursday hiding in a canal in Charlotte Harbor by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
CCSO posted about the arrest Friday morning on the organization’s online blog.
The post identified the suspect as Camren Michael McMullen, 18, of Port Charlotte.
Authorities said that a CCSO deputy was traveling near Bayshore Road and Parmely Street, when he noticed someone riding a bicycle “without proper lighting” and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The rider “refused to stop and fled down a nearby road,” but the deputy reported noticing a black bag in the rider’s lap.
“Moments after this incident, a vehicle burglary was reported in the same area on Laura Street,” read the post.
Road patrol deputies responded to the victim’s home; the victim told deputies that someone had gone into her locked vehicle through a malfunctioning window and removed personal property.
“The personal property that the victim described matched the description of the black bag (the suspect) had been holding just moments before,” the post stated.
The suspect was later located hiding in a nearby canal when deputies conducted a neighborhood canvas. The suspect was identified as Camren McMullen, and the items inside the black bag located with McMullen were “consistent with the items reported stolen from the vehicle burglary just blocks away.”
McMullen was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, petit theft in the second degree (first offense), and failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement. His bond has been set at $11,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.