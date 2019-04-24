If you happen to be driving by a school zone in the afternoon this week, you may come across a police cruiser, or two.
And, if you fail to adhere to the speed limit signs in a school zone, it’s going to cost you— depending on the speed above the limit a driver is going, it may result in a fine upwards of $400, or a mandatory court appearance.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the statewide five-day initiative Operation School Zone to enhance student safety.
Deputies will be “conducting enforcement and working to promote education of drivers on compliance with applicable traffic laws, specifically around our school zones,” said CCSO community affairs specialist Skip Conroy.
It’s taking place elsewhere as well.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Operation School Zone Safety initiative from April 22 through April 26 in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, according to a news release.
“Drivers should always be vigilant and never allow distractions to take their eyes off the road,” said Sheriff Tom Knight, in a statement. “The greater risk is not to your wallet but to the life and safety of a child, so slow down and pay even closer attention when driving before and after school.”
Conroy said the operation is conducted at this time every year, to ensure safety as students return from spring break.
The operation includes encouraging drivers to use caution when traveling in and around schools, as well as bus stops.
Throughout the week, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will post safety reminders on electronic sign boards in active school zones and high traffic areas.
Deputies will be conducting enforcement by issuing warnings and citations when necessary. If safety allows, deputies will be available to answer questions while in the area.
“The importance of this operation is to enhance the safety for our most precious commodity, the kids of the state of Florida,” said Lt. Christopher Williams of Special Operations at CCSO. “The safety of children in our communities is of paramount importance to our Florida sheriffs.”
