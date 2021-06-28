Charlotte County deputies recently arrested two men at two different places, both accused of trying to sneak out merchandise inside coolers at a Walmart.
On Saturday, deputies arrested Jonathan Hartman, 33, after he was seen putting a cooler in his cart and stuffing merchandise in it, then placing a fan in his cart, before leaving through the garden center without paying. Deputies found the cooler with the merchandise near the Target store, and also found Hartman had a pipe with methamphetamine residue on it. Hartman was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with a $500 bond.
Two weeks earlier on June 12, deputies arrested Brian Diebold, 40, of Englewood on a petty theft charge. Reports state Diebold put a Shark floor cleaner in a cooler from the sporting goods department, and walked out without paying for either. He was also seen pulling the tag off an Under Armor cap and putting it on his head. Deputies identified him from store surveillance, and from an American flag lanyard he was wearing, reports show. They recovered the cooler and cap from his work truck and placed him under arrest. He was released on $2,500 bond.
