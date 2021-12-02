PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County deputies arrested a woman last week for alleging shooting a firearm inside her home and then leaving an infant unsupervised on Thanksgiving.
Victoria Hidalgo, 37, of Port Charlotte, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm.
“There is no excuse for an infant to be left in a home alone, nor is there a good explanation for the discharge of the firearm,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release detailing the arrest. ”It is clear that this woman’s priorities are way out of order, and I hope this experience serves as a wake-up call for her. I pray that things change and the child is properly cared for moving forward.”
Deputies responded to a call late on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25, from a woman who was going to check on Hidalgo.
According to a CCSO news release, the caller told deputies that she had found a bullet lodged in the front door of the home.
“The woman stated that (the suspect) had called her, ‘sounded as though she was under the influence of alcohol,’ and stated that she fired a gun inside the home, prompting the woman to head over and check on her,” the news release stated.
The caller advised deputies that she and Hidalgo shared a vehicle, and that the vehicle was not in its parking space at the residence when she arrived.
When deputies entered the residence with the caller’s permission, according to the release, they discovered a child left in a crib unsupervised. The child was left in the care of a family member, as CCSO’s Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene.
Detectives learned that the shared vehicle had been stopped by deputies near the intersection of Port Charlotte Boulevard and Tamiami Trail. Hidalgo was in the front passenger seat with a male driver.
The news release alleges that at the time of the traffic stop, Hidalgo showed signs of alcohol intoxication: bloodshot and watery eyes, breath smelling of alcohol, and slurred speech when questioned.
The driver told deputies that he had just met Hidalgo at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, and was driving her home to avoid having her drive while intoxicated. He said he had no knowledge of her home situation, having not known her before that night.
Hidalgo was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Charlotte County Jail.
