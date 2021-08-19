A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy was reprimanded for failing to report a theft, according to an internal affairs investigation.
On May 18, Deputy Craig Edwards responded to a report of shoplifting at the Englewood Walmart. The suspect, who was believed to be a homeless man living in the nearby woods, had reportedly fled and left the item, an air mattress, in the store.
Edwards, the primary officer at the scene, reported the incident as a trespassing, despite store security's insistence that it should be classified as a theft, according to the investigation report.
"Deputy Edwards violated policy when he responded to Walmart for a theft, met with the (asset protection associate), and did not follow established CCSO policies and procedures when it comes to documenting the lack of prosecution of a theft," the investigation report stated.
Edwards reportedly told the Walmart employee she had three options: do nothing, trespass the suspect, or prosecute for theft. He also told her the State Attorney's Office likely wouldn't prosecute the case. His sergeant later told him he shouldn't make assumptions for what prosecutors would or wouldn't do, according to the report.
"Deputy Edwards then wrote his report as a trespass, even though he knew a crime occurred," the report stated. "Deputy Edwards conducted himself in a manner that was not attentive to his job duties and was negligent in performing his duties regarding the documentation involved with this call for service."
The Walmart employee reported the incident to internal affairs, alleging that Edwards and another deputy who responded, William Vaughan, failed to report the theft. She also accused Vaughan of hugging her and other inappropriate behavior.
Vaughan, who had a previous complaint in the last year from a woman alleging he had kissed her while responding to a call for service, was fired by the Sheriff's Office.
Edwards, who has been employed as a CCSO deputy for two years, received a written reprimand, was placed on a performance improvement plan, and is ineligible to apply for a specialty position for one year, according to a letter from Sheriff Bill Prummell.
