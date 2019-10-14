PUNTA GORDA — A former Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy has been dismissed from a lawsuit involving a man who died at the Charlotte County Jail after a weekend in custody for a DUI offense.
Gregg Ireland, 47, was arrested Aug. 22, 2015. Due to his high blood alcohol content, he was first taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with alcohol abuse and hypokalemia, a potassium deficiency. A doctor at the hospital prescribed potassium chloride to be taken every 12 hours for the next 30 days, according to his medical records. He was then medically cleared to be booked into the jail.
Two days later, Ireland was reportedly throwing cups of water on his cellmate, who asked to be removed from the cell, according to an incident report. When a deputy attempted to move his cellmate's bedding, Ireland reportedly refused to comply with orders, becoming combative. Additional deputies responded, and two deployed their Tasers a total of nine times.
In August 2017, attorneys James Cook and David Linn filed a lawsuit against Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, the jail's medical provider Corizon, and several individual employees, on behalf of Ireland's father, Thomas Ireland. The lawsuit makes claims of wrongful death, failure to treat, and excessive force.
Oct. 3, a stipulation of dismissal was filed, dismissing former corrections deputy Michael Burnette. According to his audio interview during an internal investigation into Ireland's death, Burnette responded as part of the Correctional Emergency Response Team once Ireland was already on the ground and helped put restraints on him.
"We didn't really have much evidence that he played a major role in the wrongdoing," said attorney James Cook. "Others were driving the bus."
Burnette was fired from the Sheriff's Office in 2016 over an unrelated incident.
Ireland's case currently has a trial date scheduled for February 2020. An attempt at mediation in September ended in an impasse, according to court records.
Other recent filings include a motion requesting the court compel Corizon to release a "mortality review" about the incident.
The motion states the review is similar to a "critical incident review" in that "it critiques the actions of the medical and corrections staff and indicates whether protocols were followed or whether different responses could have resulted in results other than the decedent's death."
Mortality reviews are considered privileged under state law but not under under federal law.
Corizon's attorneys argued in a response the mortality review did not pertain to any prior request for discovery, and they have no reason to release it.
