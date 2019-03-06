After getting help with his disabled vehicle Monday, a Port Charlotte man was arrested when several kinds of drugs were found in his car, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A deputy stopped to help after a vehicle was seen with its hazard lights on at Harborview Road and Tamiami Trail around 1 p.m. Monday. As the deputy assisted the driver, Bernardo Baptist, 44, 23100 block of Madelyn Ave., Port Charlotte, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana, according to a press release.
The deputy asked Baptist about the odor and whether he had any drugs in his vehicle or on him.
Baptist allegedly responded, “No, you can search me.”
A plastic baggie was found in his front pocket containing about five grams of marijuana. There was also a blue pouch in his front pocket. When the deputy took it out, Baptist reportedly stated he was going back to jail.
The pouch contained several types of pills, later identified as Oxycodone, Alparazolam, Buprenorphine, Hydrochloride, Naloxone, and MDMA, according to the press release. There were also several small baggies containing methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and marijuana.
Baptist was charged with nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was $65,000 as of Tuesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Antonio J. Toscano, 27, 8000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Reginald Bernard Hatcher Jr., 27, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Jack O’Neal Pickford, 46, 20 block of Pepe Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Brian John Wesley, 45, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $35,000.
• Paige Ashley Stewart, 31, 2000 block of Lucky St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Andrew Landry, 25, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and five underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Travis Duncan Behnfeldt, 32, 15000 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Abigail Anna Gack, 28, 1300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
• Angela Marie Elias, 32, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $9,120.
• Daniella Camela Aprile, 24, 2300 block of Snowflake Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.
• David Steven Triana, 20, of Miami. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Melissa Fiscina Farr, 42, 600 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Robert Andrew Nicholas IV, 38, 3000 block of Roma Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joel Robert Furlow, 27, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Gregory Scott Barklow, 47, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Eric Jonathan Barber, 20, 800 block of Pyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Leanne Maria Brucker, 49, 200 block of South New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.
• Joseph Damato Jr., 55, 33000 block of Goldfinch Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ryan Edward Spillman Oxford, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Karlee Kutscher, 26, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of smuggling contraband into a detention center, possession of hydromorphone and possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Caleb Garman, 18, of Bradenton. Charges: nine counts of armed burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Jolie Hammett, 52, 8300 block of Chelsea Court, North Port. Charge: domestic battery of a person 65 years and older. Bond: none.
• Jewery Thomas Jr., 18, of Bradenton. Charges: nine counts of armed burglary of a dwelling or structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Abel Jimenez, 44, 4300 block of Meadowland Circle, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, six counts of possession or use of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and distribution of heroin. Bond: $14,120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
