Authorities are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Charlotte County deputy Saturday night.

Matthew Chandler was driving on Midway Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. with his lights and siren on when a vehicle making a left turn from Aaron Street entered his path, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Chandler was forced to take evasive action, driving off the road and hitting a fire hydrant, street light and fence.

The other vehicle stopped momentarily, then took off heading north on Midway, the report stated. It was described as a silver four-door vehicle, the report stated.

Chandler, 24, was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte with minor injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.

