PUNTA GORDA — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, “was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter, and is in the process of being booked into the Charlotte County Jail,” FHP Lt. Greg Bueno stated in an email early Wednesday.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, who started his career on Feb. 14, 2021 with the department, according to a social media post.
"In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO: Integrity, professionalism and trust," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world."
Taylor pulled over a vehicle on I-75, and both he and the other driver were outside their vehicles on the shoulder of the highway when the crash happened, the FHP report shows.
Smith was driving an SUV north in the left lane on I-75 near the U.S. 17 exit when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center and right lanes and veered on to the shoulder of the road, the FHP reported.
She slammed into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, which hit the deputy, the other driver and the other vehicle.
According to a news release, she called 911.
"Life-saving measures were given on the scene by good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green," the news release states.
Taylor was taken to Shorepoint Punta Gorda Hospital, but died because of the injuries suffered in the crash, Prummell said in a video statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Taylor is survived by his fiancée and his parents, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
"Details regarding services will be forthcoming," the news release states. "Please keep the family and friends of Deputy Taylor in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother. His kindness, dedication, and service to his community will never be forgotten."
The other driver, a 29-year-old Haines City man, was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, the report states. A passenger in that vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, the FHP reported
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.