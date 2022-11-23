PUNTA GORDA — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, “was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter, and is in the process of being booked into the Charlotte County Jail,” FHP Lt. Greg Bueno stated in an email early Wednesday.


