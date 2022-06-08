ENGLEWOOD - A deputy saved a cormorant that had been hit by a car, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Deputy First Class Garrett Parrish found the injured bird Monday night near Placida Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Englewood. 

The Venice-based Wildlife Rescue Center of Southwest Florida responded and will take care of the bird until it can be released back into the wild, according to the CCSO post.

If Parrish's name is familiar, it's because he and another deputy, Bryant Vasquez, pulled a man from a burning car in Port Charlotte in April. Parrish used his pocket knife to cut the man's seat belt.

