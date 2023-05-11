Puppy

Charlotte County deputy Mike Fraser rescued this puppy from a hot car in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall parking lot on Wednesday.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Mike Fraser came to the rescue Wednesday for a puppy sweltering in a hot car.

The puppy was seen "panting and lethargic locked inside a hot vehicle" in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall parking lot, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office social media post.


