Deputy rescues puppy from hot car Staff Report May 12, 2023 PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Mike Fraser came to the rescue Wednesday for a puppy sweltering in a hot car.The puppy was seen "panting and lethargic locked inside a hot vehicle" in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall parking lot, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office social media post.Fraser, the responding deputy, was able to get inside the vehicle through a slightly cracked window.He then got the puppy out, took him back to his air-conditioned patrol vehicle and gave him some water to drink. After several attempts to contact the car's owner were unsuccessful, the puppy was turned over to Charlotte County Animal Control."Never leave animals (or loved ones) in a hot vehicle for extended periods of time," cautioned the CCSO. "Temperatures inside the vehicle quickly become too dangerous for anyone inside."
