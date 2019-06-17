Ducks

These ducklings were rescued by a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday and reunited with their mother after falling into a storm drain.

Several fuzzy ducklings were rescued by a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday after getting stranded in a storm drain, according to the agency's Facebook page.

The ducklings were stuck in the drain at the entrance to Suncoast Lakes. Their mother was pacing in the roadway near the gate.

Deputy Terrance J. Guetler Jr. responded and rescued the ducklings, reuniting them with their mother in a nearby grassy field.

"That is what it's all about," commented Sterling Alavache. "No job to(o) big or small for our Officers. I can't stop smiling that is truly a loving caring thing to do. God bless this department in all they do."

