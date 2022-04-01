SARASOTA — A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who was holding a knife Friday morning during an attempted eviction at a Sarasota apartment building, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The shooting happened about 9:10 a.m. Friday at an apartment building at 755 S. Palm Ave. on Friday, said SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez during a press conference late Friday morning.
Three deputies were there to serve the eviction notice.
The man had a knife in his hand and was approaching the three officers as they entered the apartment.
A female deputy fired her weapon as the other two deputies gave orders for the man to stand down.
SCSO did not release the names of the deputies Friday.
Perez said the man who was in the apartment was not on the lease. The leaseholder had died, and the man was still living in the apartment. She said she believed he had been living there for 11 years.
The apartment complex staff and attorneys tried to get the man to leave since September, 2021, Perez said.
The SCSO was given a writ of eviction Wednesday.
The three deputies went to the same apartment Thursday to serve the eviction notice, Perez said. When they couldn't contact the man, they left a copy of the notice attached to the door.
When they returned Friday, the deputies entered the apartment with a key.
Neither deputy was injured, the SCSO reported.
The Sheriff's Office provides deputies to serve eviction notices and other official paperwork, even in places where city police departments have jurisdiction.
The Sheriff's Office was investigating the shooting.
"Although this incident occurred in the city of Sarasota, because our deputies are involved and we have a dedicated OIS (officer-involved shooting) investigations team, the sheriffs office will be the lead investigating agency," read an online statement from SCSO.
Perez said the man was the only person living in the apartment, and they were trying to track down a daughter to notify her of the situation.
The SCSO did not release the man's name, pending notification of next-of-kin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
God bless our cops.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.