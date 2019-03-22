A Port Charlotte man was charged Tuesday with battery on a law enforcement officer after being transported to the hospital under the Marchman Act.
The Marchman Act allows for involuntary commitment of a person impaired by alcohol or other substances. A deputy initiated the Marchman Act on Joshua Glen Duncan, 29, of the 17400 block of Harris Avenue in Port Charlotte, and he was brought to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.
According to the arrest affidavit, Duncan was argumentative with the medics and belligerent with hospital staff, who secured him in a locked room. When he asked to go to the bathroom, he refused to pee in the bottle given to him to collect a urine sample and said he would pee in the corner if he couldn’t use the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
Duncan reportedly kicked the wall of the room forcefully twice, and the deputy wrote in the affidavit he “felt (Duncan) would be a harm to himself if left unsecured.”
Other deputies helped handcuff Duncan to the rails of his bed, reportedly for his own safely.
But when one deputy picked up some of his property, Duncan “became enraged,” yelling about wanting his hat and jacket back. The deputy placed the items on a chair outside the room and returned to explain what he was doing. As he walked past the foot of the bed, Duncan lunged forward and kicked the deputy in his upper leg and hip area.
The deputy charged him with battery on a law enforcement officer, “due to his inability to control his anger, his deliberate act of throwing himself at the bottom of his bed, throwing his left foot out to kick and making contact with said foot,” writing that Duncan had made prior statements acknowledging him as a deputy.
He did not suffer any injury from the kick, he wrote in the affidavit.
In a typical Marchman Act, a person is held for 72 hours, during which they are assessed by a physician for further treatment, which can be ordered by the court. The Marchman Act can be initiated by family members through a court order, or in an emergency, law enforcement can initiate the request if the person is brought to their attention or is clearly impaired in public.
Local defense attorney Russell Kirshy said intoxication is not a defense against kicking a deputy, he said, but stated the case sounded to him like “a sad commentary.” The whole point of the Marchman Act is to “get somebody help who can’t help themselves,” he said.
“I’ve always found it very shocking, if you will, when somebody who is either mentally ill or severely addicted to drugs or alcohol is taken into custody for something that is probably a symptom of their problem,” he said.
Kirshy said ideally, a prosecutor would see the person was compromised at the time of the crime and resolve the case in a reasonable way, though that may depend on the person’s criminal history.
Duncan had no other criminal history in Charlotte County. His bond was set at $6,500 on Wednesday.
Katie Heck, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, commented only, “A Marchman Act is protective custody, an action deputies can take on someone when they have committed no crime (other than being intoxicated) but are a danger to themselves or others. The PCA clearly outlines a charge for Battery on LEO.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.