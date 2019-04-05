A derelict boat that has been haunting Charlotte Harbor waters for several months was removed on Thursday, west of the U.S. 41 bridges.
The 23-foot vessel that recently drifted into the harbor’s mangroves just north of West Retta Esplanade was declared derelict by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in March. The owner of the vessel was contacted and hired Sea Tow Charlotte Harbor to remove it.
“The owner was out of state and wasn’t aware that it was blown up here on the shore, so it took a little time to get a hold of him,” said Capt. Mike DeGenaro of Sea Tow. “He’s doing the right thing.”
Sea Tow representatives declined to reveal the name of the owner or the expense to remove the vessel. They did say that the vessel will be hauled to a facility owned by Sea Tow for removal of any hazardous materials like batteries and oil and sent to a landfill.
Derelict vessels are regulated by the FWC. Removing them can be a long process.
“The process to remove a vessel would have been a minimum of 45 days,” said FWC spokesperson Brian Norris. “Once we declare a boat derelict and notify the owner, if we don’t get a response we have to wait (another) 20 days before we sticker the vessel. Then we start the process for removal of the vessel. So it takes about two (or so) months ... if not longer.”
The vessel was on the verge of FWC removal when the owner hired Sea Tow.
Norris said FWC sends a notice to the most recent registered owners of derelict vessels.
“We had a huge influx across the county all at the same time (this past year),” Norris said. “We are trying to be proactive to remove them.”
Failing to remove a derelict boat can mean civil and criminal penalties for the owner.
“We send the bill (to the owner) if they don’t remove the vessel themselves,” Norris said.
Owners who don’t pay the bill face a first-degree misdemeanor.
“Unfortunately, owners don’t (always) come forward like this gentlemen did and take care of it,” Norris said. “There are so many (derelict vessels) in Charlotte County. Unfortunately (a lot of people) walk away because it is so expensive to have vessels removed. I would say that we probably (remove) 10 a year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.