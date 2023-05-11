Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis got several of his tax-exemption requests approved by the Florida Legislature in the 2023 session, including exemptions on such things as diapers and other items from babies and toddlers.

 Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers last week approved a tax package that might not give Gov. Ron DeSantis exactly what he requested, but it will provide plenty for him to tout to shoppers and businesses.

Groups such as the Florida Natural Gas Association and Florida TaxWatch quickly praised the package, as it includes tax breaks on such things as natural-gas equipment and commercial leases.


   
