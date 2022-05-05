TALLAHASSEE — The U.S. Small Business Administration is granting Florida’s request for a disaster declaration, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced early Wednesday.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, that means disaster loans will be available for those impacted by Southwest Florida tornadoes that struck the region in January.
Low-interest loans will be available to Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s “appeal for individual Assistance for disaster survivors,” the state said in a news release. The initial request came from Division of Emergency Management.
“In January, I assured Southwest Florida residents that the state of Florida would identify all available forms of assistance to help their recovery efforts following the tornadoes,” DeSantis stated in the news release. “It’s a shame that after months of waiting for an appeal decision, the Biden Administration decided to deny Individual Assistance again to these disaster survivors. However, despite the federal government’s lack of support, the state of Florida will not let impacted residents suffer because of White House politics.”
Loans that are going to be made available through the federal government’s include:
• Business Physical Disaster Loans – called “loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size are also eligible. Private, nonprofit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.”
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans – deemed “working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.”
• Home Disaster Loans – described as “loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.”
Those wanting to apply for the loans can go online to www.DisasterLoan.gov.
Florida is also working with the Charlotte Community Foundation to collect and disburse donations for disaster survivors.
“All donations made through the FloridaDisaster.org/Assistance portal are tax-deductible,” the news release stated.
Applications for the loans are needed by July 1; applications for economic injury disaster are needed by Feb. 2, 2023, the news release stated.
“In the last four months, the state of Florida has continuously prioritized the needs of disaster survivors in Charlotte and Lee counties,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said. “We’ve worked to identify all available forms of assistance and this Disaster Declaration is an additional tool that will supplement ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.”
Florida has raised relief funds with Southwest Florida Tornado portal.
“Last week, FDEM distributed 66 additional relief funds to disaster survivors, totaling $660,000,” the news release stated. “In total, more than $1.09 million has been distributed through the portal to date.”
