PUNTA GORDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Hurricane Charley’s restaurant in Punta Gorda to give an update on hurricane recovery and announced some new aid for residents.
Several times during his half-hour appearance before a large contingent of local Republican leaders and supporters, the crowd broke into applause and some shouted that he should run for president.
DeSantis said he’s been working with the Florida Housing Agency.
“And I’m happy to be able to say today that we are going to award $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians pay their insurance deductible following Hurricane Ian,” he said.
DeSantis said funding will be awarded through the State Housing Initiatives Program - and $5 million was already set aside for a disaster.
“So these funds are going to assist individual families and particularly seniors with low to moderate income in the six most impacted counties — Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee, and Sarasota. I imagine that the bulk of this will be in Lee and Charlotte and southern Sarasota and parts of DeSoto and Hardee,” he said.
Trey Price, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corp. accompanied DeSantis. Price referred to insurance deductibles and said most people are not able pay “tens of thousands of dollars” in deductibles.
“We hope to ease the financial burden that comes after a major storm and allow their focus to remain on recovery,” Price said.
He said the funds will be distributed directly at the local SHIP offices, noting there is one in each county.
“We encourage anyone in need of that assistance to contact them directly.”
He said there is information at www.floridahousing.org for each SHIP office.
DeSantis said he’s signed an executive order “to postpone the payment of property taxes for people that suffered either a total or significant loss with their property and what we’re going to end up doing is to do a special legislative session before the end of the year.”
He said he can’t forgive taxes through an executive order.
“What we can do is have the Legislature come in and provide rebates for people who had a total loss or a really significant loss to their home,” he said. “I mean, when you’re trying to put your life back together, you don’t need to be worrying about ponying up more money for taxes, and so we’re going to work to get that done.”
Also with the DeSantis entourage was Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity.
“We’re going to continue to cut red tape and help businesses and people get back on their feet," Eagle said. “We want to make sure this place doesn’t have to change its name from Hurricane Charley’s to Hurricane Ian, because we’re going to kick Ian’s butt when it comes to recovery and make sure it’s a thing of the past.”
DeSantis said of the $100 million “Hometown Heroes” funding, $35 million has already been given for home down payments to first responders — police and firefighters, and teachers.
“These are the folks who support the community.”
Then DeSantis announced additional aid that might be coming after the special legislative session.
“We’re going to work with the legislature to cut all tolls for our commuters by 50% across the state of Florida.”
He said the tolls will be rebated “every month on your SunPass or whatever you’re using.”
Perhaps his announcement drawing the biggest round of applause had to do with babies and pets.
DeSantis said as parents of a 5-, 4-, and 2-year-old, he and his wife understood how expensive baby items are.
“We already did a year of no tax on diapers and wipes and baby clothes and all that, but we’re going to build off that and we’re going to say permanently, there will be in Florida no sales tax on baby items like diapers, wipes, clothes, but also no sales tax on cribs and strollers.”
He shared a personal anecdote.
“I remember when we had our first daughter — this was before I was governor," DeSantis said. “We’re buying this stuff and the stroller was major sticker shock...They have these gizmos on them and I couldn’t even figure out how to work the dang thing, yet we’re paying an arm and a leg.”
He has a thought for those who are raising babies and how the state can help.
“You’re basically doing that tax-free in Florida if we can get these things through the Legislature and I think that’s good,” he said.
Making references to Florida’s employment rate, its lower gas prices due to the tax holiday, its robust GDP, and overall inflation throughout his speech, DeSantis took jabs at Washington and the Biden administration.
“We’re trying to help lessen the blow of what Washington has done,” he said.
