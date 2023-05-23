Fisheating Creek

 The Fisheating Creek area is well known for hunting and wildlife habitat. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved a 10,000-acre easement deal Tuesday with property owners that will protect the land from development and expand the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FWC

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved spending nearly $100 million on land deals that will secure about 36,000 acres as part of a growing wildlife corridor.

The 12 land deals are part of the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and include land in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.


Florida wildlife corridor
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments