TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved spending nearly $100 million on land deals that will secure about 36,000 acres as part of a growing wildlife corridor.
The 12 land deals are part of the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and include land in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
They involve purchasing conservation easements, which allow current landowners to continue activities such as ranching while prohibiting residential and commercial development.
“The time to take action is now, and our leaders understand this urgency,” Mallory Dimmitt, chief executive officer for the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, said in a prepared statement.
Nine of the deals cover a combined 18,279 acres in Charlotte, DeSoto, St. Lucie, DeSoto, Walton, Hardee, Polk, and Highlands counties.
Those deals, costing a combined $57.6 million, will be funded through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.
An additional 17,302 acres spread over St. Lucie, Jefferson and Glades counties, will draw $36.48 million through the Florida Forever program.
The agreements would help carry out the 2021 Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which calls for pumping $300 million a year into an effort envisioned as connecting 18 million acres from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle. About 8 million acres need to be secured.
The state has a goal of adding 900,000 acres by the end of the decade.
The Charlotte County easement includes 2,846 acres of the Ryals Ranch in northeastern Charlotte County, bordering on the DeSoto County line.
The Ryals family has been farming in Charlotte County since the 1920s, and has used the land for cattle and citrus, as well as for row crops like watermelon and sod production, according to the staff report prepared for the Cabinet meeting.
It is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
"The project site contains a 1.5-mile portion of Prairie Creek, a headwater of the Peace River. Charlotte County’s Prairie Creek Preserve is adjacent to the project’s northwestern corner. The project is two miles north of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fred C. Babcock-Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area. Finally, the project is in the vicinity of several Florida Forever project sites, including the Lower Peace River Refuge, Hall Ranch, and Myakka Ranchlands," the report states.
Another smaller parcel is about 1,137 acres of the Keen Family Ranch in DeSoto County, between State Road 70 and Northwest Pine Level Street.
The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program already has easements for 1,071 acres of the ranch, and Tuesday's action means approximately 95% ranch will be protected. It is all within the Wildlife Corridor.
The Keen family bought the property in the 1920s and started ranching and farming during the 1940s, the according to the report.
"Located in a rural area northwest of Arcadia in DeSoto County, the Keen Family Ranch is strategically located in the Peace River Watershed and will further build upon the corridor of conservation lands connecting to the protected lands in the Myakka Watershed to the west of the subject property," the report states.
Other parcels around the region include 10,464 acres within the Fisheating Creek Ecosystem Florida Forever project from Lykes Bros. in Glades County, east of Fort Myers. The easement will connect the property to the "Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area and Platt Branch Wildlife Environmental Area. This area is designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of the Primary Dispersal/Expansion Area for the endangered Florida panther," the report states.
The Daily Sun reporter Chris Porter contributed to this story.
