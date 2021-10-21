TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis called Thursday for a special legislative session next month to erect roadblocks against COVID-19 vaccination mandates being advanced by the White House.
Legislative leaders said they might use the session to pull away from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has worked on rules to require vaccinations for many workers across the country.
Meanwhile, Democrats criticized DeSantis over his call for a special session, noting that the state’s economic rebound was bolstered by companies such as Disney, which is requiring employees to be vaccinated. Democrats also described DeSantis’ requested legislation as “anti-business,” “big government,” “soft on COVID,” and “premature,” since some potential vaccination mandates are still being crafted.
At a news conference in Clearwater, DeSantis said he’s working with Attorney General Ashley Moody to build a legal case to contest any federal mandates, but the state can’t wait for the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January, to “strengthen” state law.
“We want to make sure that individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and their jobs protected,” DeSantis said while backed by people holding signs saying “Freedom has a home here” and “Don’t tread on Florida” — a sign that featured an alligator instead of a snake.
The governor’s office released a list of requests for the special session that didn’t include directly trying to ban federal vaccination mandates in Florida.
But, for example, the list includes allowing people fired for refusing employer-required COVID-19 vaccinations to be eligible for unemployment compensation; seeking to “reaffirm” that government entities, including school districts, can’t fire employees based upon their vaccine status; and removing COVID-19 liability protections for businesses that fire employees based on vaccination requirements.
Lawmakers and DeSantis approved the liability protections this spring to help shield businesses from lawsuits over people getting infected with COVID-19.
“We provided probably the strongest COVID liability protection anywhere in the country very early on, and we were glad to do that,” DeSantis said.
“And I think that that was something that allowed a lot of businesses to breathe a sigh of relief,” DeSantis continued. “But I must say that having done that, to now see some of those same businesses, who were complaining about potential liability, turn around and want to fire employees over these injections, I kind of feel like they’re stabbing us in the back after we were standing up for them.”
Among other proposals, DeSantis wants to allow fired workers to sue employers that fail to provide notice of religious and health exemptions to vaccination requirements; prevent businesses from enforcing “non-compete” agreements against employees fired for their COVID-19 status; and expand parental rights in school health-care decisions.
It was not clear Thursday when a special session would be held. Lawmakers are scheduled to be in Tallahassee for pre-session committee meetings the weeks of Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, issued a joint statement that said “Florida will respond to this gross overreach by the federal government.”
One proposal they said could be considered is withdrawing the state from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That would involve establishing a state program for worker safety.
“We believe that by doing so, Florida will have the ability to alleviate onerous federal regulations placed on employers and employees,” Sprowls and Simpson said in the statement. “During the upcoming special session, our goal is to make our laws even more clear that Florida stands as refuge for families and businesses who want to live in freedom.”
Democrats said the proposals would result in costly litigation for the state. They said DeSantis, widely mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has been campaigning against the White House all year on COVID-19 measures.
“Yet again, Gov. DeSantis is troublingly more focused on scoring political points with his base than on the health and safety of Florida,” Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, said. “At every turn throughout the pandemic, the governor has rejected science, further endangering the lives of hardworking people across the state. Florida deserves leadership that will promote truth and facts, not more reckless politics with human lives on the line.”
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plan to fight vaccine mandates for employees will be successful and will keep Florida “a beacon of freedom.”
Gruters said he fully supports DeSantis’ call for action, although he does not know the details of what the governor is proposing.
“I think he’s right on message, and he’s protecting individual liberties and freedoms,” Gruters said. “I think it’s all about choice.”
Gruters adds that he thinks people should be vaccinated, but they should have a choice. Asked if this would apply to vaccines that are already mandated for school children, he said DeSantis’ campaign is about employees, not school children.
“Giving the kids vaccine is crazy based on the science,” he said of the COVID vaccine.
Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte is ready for the discussion to begin.
“I think it is a good idea for us to go up there to have a discussion,” Grant said. “Many of us are concerned that the federal government is trying to dictate to the states what they should or should not do.”
Grant said President Biden does not seem to understand that vaccine mandates could have a negative impact on public health by causing a shortage or nurses or emergency response personnel, such as Grant’s own ambulance company, Ambitrans.
Consider what would happen to the national infrastructure overhaul campaign, he said, if road construction engineers suddenly could not work due to vaccine mandates for federal contractors.
And he added, “Why is a 78-year-old guy in Washington, and I hear this all the time, telling child-bearing women that they have to get vaccinated by a vaccine that has not been tested long term?”
Grant said the pandemic seems to be waning, and there is no need to take such drastic measures.
In asserting that the pandemic appears to be winding down, Grant reiterated a point contradicting official statements of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That is the assertion that natural immunity from having the COVID illness is stronger than the vaccine. The CDC points to preliminary research that states the opposite. Grant said he has read medical research that proves his point.
Asked to compare vaccine mandates for school children, Grant said polio and other long standing vaccines have been proven safe over the years.
In August, the Biden administration announced it would require workers in nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a plan that was later expanded to hospitals. Last month, the White House Safer Federal Workforce Task Force released guidance that set a Dec. 8 deadline for employees of most federal contractors to get vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.