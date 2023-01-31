DeSantis inauguration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term, has proposed several changes that impact the state's higher education system.

 Lynne Sladky — staff, AP

BRADENTON — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday rolled out a slate of higher-education proposals that included eliminating spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move the governor said would lead such programs to “wither on the vine.”

DeSantis also announced proposals involving the frequency of post-tenure reviews for faculty members and the state setting new “core course requirements” at colleges and universities.


