Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it official: He will challenge former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary for a run at the U.S. presidency.
He launched his campaign Wednesday with a Federal Election Commission filing prior to an online conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, according to the Associated Press.
Florida Republican Party Chair Christian Ziegler, a Sarasota County resident, has said in recent months that he would stay neutral in a Trump vs. DeSantis presidential primary.
“For the commentators: I am neutral in the potential Presidential showdown, but Pro-Florida always. I appreciate and have a great relationship with President Trump and Gov. DeSantis,” Ziegler, a former Sarasota County commissioner, tweeted last month.
“Both men have fundamentally transformed my state & our Republican Party for the better. Y’all can battle it in the Primary. I’ll be focused on building the Florida GOP General Election machine for whomever the grassroots voters select and send to us,” he added.
The Republican Party of Sarasota County issued a statement this week as anticipation for DeSantis’ announcement grew:
“We are thrilled that Governor Ron DeSantis is entering the Republican Primary for President of the United States. Having watched firsthand for more than four years as he made Florida the best and freest state in the nation, we know his leadership abilities. By handling major crises from Covid to hurricanes, and making Florida #1 in education freedom, higher education, net migration, new business formation, medical freedom and more, Governor DeSantis has proven he has rock solid American conservative principles, a stiff spine, and knows how to make things happen. Floridians have flourished under his leadership.
“We also know he is not the only Republican in the race who would make a great president. Another Floridian, Donald Trump, already proved his governing chops by creating an incredibly strong economy, stabilizing the southern border, renegotiating NAFTA to help American workers, keeping us out of foreign wars (Putin didn’t attack anyone during Trump’s term, just during Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s terms) and for the first time in modern history, creating peace in the Middle East.
“We’re confident that the next President of the United States will be from Florida.”
Several Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation have endorsed Trump in recent months, including U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, and Rep. Vern Buchanan who said in April that Trump has “done it before and will do it again.”
Rep. Greg Steube, who represents District 17, which extends from Sarasota to south of Punta Gorda, endorsed Trump in April when he told Newsmax that DeSantis should “concentrate on the great job that he’s doing” as Florida’s governor.
As a presidential candidate, DeSantis does not have to resign his position as Florida governor, because the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed an election bill on April 28.
The bill included an amendment that negated part of Florida’s “Resign to Run” Law, allowing anyone in state office the ability to keep their positions if he or she is running for U.S. president or vice president.
The bill passed along party lines.
Area Democrats weren’t impressed with DeSantis’ announcement.
“Gov. DeSantis failed to address any of the urgent issues facing Floridians during this past legislative session,” said Dawn Mann, chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee. “No one should believe he will do anything differently at the national level.”
Daniel Kuether, chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party, said a DeSantis’ White House bid “should frighten all Americans.”
“His war on freedom here in Florida is part of a larger plan he hopes to implement nationwide,” Kuether said. “This MAGA extremist agenda has attacked our schools, our access to health care, and fundamental human rights to boost his own ego. In addition, the Governor’s inability to lead Florida through the ongoing property insurance crisis and his squabble with The Walt Disney Company proves he is inept and ill-fitted for leading our great nation.”
