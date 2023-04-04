iBias2 (copy)

TAMPA BAY TIMES STAFF 2017/OCTAVIO JONES Andrew Warren, State Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, enters the courtroom to greet the victims of the Seminole Heights killings at the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex in Tampa on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

TALLAHASSEE - Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis late Monday urged the Florida Supreme Court to toss out an attempt by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren to get reinstated, arguing the issue should be decided by the state Senate.

In a 56-page document, the attorneys wrote that a petition filed by Warren at the Supreme Court “presents quintessential political questions.” It also pointed to part of the Florida Constitution that gives the governor authority to suspend officials and the Senate power to remove them.


