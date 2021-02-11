Charlotte County hasn’t been getting its share of vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday as he brought 3,000 doses to several retirement communities on Kings Highway.
DeSantis has been touring the state with these pop-up vaccine events. He spoke at Kings Gate Thursday morning as the line of cars and golf carts stretched almost a mile through the gated community.
“These are great opportunities,” DeSantis said of what he called targeted vaccination events. “We’ll be doing more of these next week.”
DeSantis said he learned that only 21% of Charlotte senior citizens had been vaccinated, while other communities, such as Palm Beach and Leon County, were approaching 40%. Charlotte has proportionately more elders than all but one of the state’s 67 counties. So the state and Kings Gate organized the three-day vaccine campaign, plus gave an extra 600 doses boosting the county’s general supply this week to 2,600.
DeSantis acknowledged that the supply of vaccine has not been adequate to meet the demand. That demand is staggering with Florida being the first in the country to open up COVID vaccination to anyone 65 and older.
He had an upbeat response to those county residents who are still waiting on a long list for their vaccine, and don’t live in the gated communities served in this three-day event. Some of them have voiced anger with DeSantis’ gift of vaccine to a crowd restricted by address.
“Hang in there,” he said. “We’re not quitting.”
Kings Gate resident Ron Cole said as he waited in line that he has seen both the angry comments and the positive on Facebook.
“It depends on your outlook on life,” he said. “You’re happy for other people, or you’re mad. I think our governor has done a great job prioritizing where the vaccine should go.”
Gladys Shiarelli was thrilled for her father, 98, who has not been able to get a vaccine.
“Everybody in my family has been trying to get my dad a shot,” she said.
DeSantis announced a new initiative to vaccinate World War II and Korean War veterans who are homebound, including one in Kings Gate. This comes after the campaign to vaccinate homebound Holocaust survivors.
DeSantis, a Republican, opened his remarks with verbal swipes at the Democratic White House, where analysts are debating whether to impose what would be historic travel restrictions between states. The goal is to contain uncontrolled mutations of the virus long enough for the vaccines to take effect.
“I think it would be unwise, it would be unjust and it would be unconstitutional,” DeSantis said. Calling the discussion of travel restrictions political, DeSantis fanned the partisan flames saying restricting travel “while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce.”
DeSantis pointed to the state’s relative success in keeping the virus at manageable levels in terms of hospitalizations, compared to other states. He said well over half of states have a higher death rate from the coronavirus. The New York Times puts Florida right in the middle of the list, above California and below Texas. Charlotte County’s death rate is higher than the state or the nation due to its very high proportion of senior citizens.
DeSantis announced that expanded retail pharmacy participation begins Friday with certain Walmart and Sam’s Club sites throughout the state. The closest to Charlotte County appears to be the Walmart in Arcadia and one in Fort Myers.
DeSantis agreed that doctors’ offices and clinics should be playing a bigger role in vaccinating people, and said the state has had success with pilot projects.
Millennium Physicians, which serves almost a half million patients in various parts of Florida, told patients Thursday it had received just 1,000 doses finally. It will be giving them to the most vulnerable patients.
“Once the supply is not an issue, it really makes sense in doctors’ offices,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis is looking to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to turn the corner on supply. The nation awaits the federal decision on that at the end of the month. If Johnson and Johnson can produce as much as they have promised, DeSantis said, “That’ll make a big difference.”
He urged people to be open to this shot, which was not as effective at preventing any infection as the two current vaccines. But he noted that Johnson and Johnson was 100% effective at preventing death and hospitalization after 49 days. This refers to evidence that this vaccine may be more effective after 49 days than it is after 28 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.