Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Jan. 26 in Miami. DeSantis presented his proposed budget Wednesday, dubbed, which he calls the "framework for freedom."

 Marta Lavandier - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Dubbing it the “framework for freedom,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed a nearly $114.8 billion budget for next year that includes a variety of tax cuts and more money for such things as teacher pay.

The proposal is an initial step as lawmakers prepare to negotiate a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year during the legislative session that will start March 7. The budget for the current year, which started July 1, totaled $109.9 billion after DeSantis signed it and issued vetoes.


