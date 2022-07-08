CAPE CORAL — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a slew of methods state agencies are pursuing to lower the costs of prescription drugs on Friday.
DeSantis held a news conference at Cape Coral High School, flanked by state officials and local pharmacists.
During the news conference — attended by roughly 70 residents in and around Lee County — DeSantis said he would be signing a new executive order to direct state agencies to push for transparency from pharmacy benefits managers.
PBMs refer to third-party businesses and organizations that oversee prescription drug programs for other businesses and organizations.
“This executive order requires accountability and transparency for pharmaceutical middlemen when doing business with the state, thereby reducing the upward pressure on prescription drug costs,” DeSantis stated in a press release later Friday.
The executive order will require agencies include the following provisions and policies in current and future PBM contracts:
• Prohibit spread pricing for all PBMs.
• Prohibit reimbursement clawbacks — or fees after the point of sale — for all PBMs.
• Directs agencies to include data transparency and reporting requirements, including a review of all rebates, payments, and relationships between pharmacies, insurers, and manufacturers.
• Directs all impacted agencies to amend all contracts to the extent feasible with these same provisions.
DeSantis spoke about his office's efforts to lower drug prices by allowing prescription drugs to be imported from Canada, where prices are lower.
"Honestly, this should have happened a year ago," DeSantis said.
Congress authorized Florida to pursue this method, he went on, and President Donald Trump supported the effort toward the end of his term.
However, DeSantis said the effort has been delayed by the administration of President Joe Biden, despite Biden signing an executive order last year to allow states to access Canadian drug imports.
Simone Marstiller, head of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, backed up DeSantis' comments.
At the press conference, Marstiller described the Federal Drug Administration as engaging in "word salads" and "bureaucratic roadblock" when it came to Florida's application for the Canadian importation program.
"Maybe they didn't want Florida to have a win," DeSantis said.
Marstiller also spoke about a recent clash with a PBM in her personal life, helping her daughter access "life-saving treatment."
Members of the public attending the speech — many of whom wore "DeSantis 2022" shirts supporting the governor's run for re-election — praised the governor's approach to tackling rising drug costs.
"We all appreciate his efforts," said Joan Palermo, a member of the South Fort Myers Republican Club.
"It's way overdue," Cape Coral resident Phil Botana said.
DeSantis also took time during the news conference to address other national and international news, including the Friday assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
At the beginning of the conference, DeSantis offered his condolences to people of Japan; he referred to Abe as a "great leader and a great man."
He also said that he would resist attempts to implement a mandate for infants and young children to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling it the "baby jab."
A member of the media at the event asked the governor about recent ads commissioned by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, where he criticized DeSantis' record on education, gay rights and abortion.
DeSantis, after initially laughing, replied: "Everyone wants to talk about Florida and me …People vote with their feet."
The executive order comes just days after DeSantis' office announced the "Freedom First" Budget, providing millions of dollars in funding for the AHCA to modernize their MyFloridaRx transparency portal and improve consumer outreach.
