TALLAHASSEE — About a year after the Walt Disney Co. angered him by opposing a controversial education law, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that shifts control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District from Disney to the governor’s office.

The bill (HB 9B), which passed during a special legislative session this month, gives DeSantis authority to appoint the special district’s five-member Board of Supervisors and changes the name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.


