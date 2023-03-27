Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at his State of the State address on March 7 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

 ap photos

TALLAHASSEE — Calling the measure a “game changer,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday quickly signed a massive expansion of Florida’s school-voucher programs, while Democrats and other opponents continued to warn about the potential costs of the plan.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines Thursday to approve the proposal (HB 1), a week after the House passed it.


