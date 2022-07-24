Republican Party of Florida's Sunshine Summit

People at the Republican Party of Florida's Sunshine Summit could show their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

 PHOTO BY JIM TURNER, NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

HOLLYWOOD— As he draws increased attention as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis focused heavily Saturday night on President Joe Biden while rallying Republicans for this year’s elections.

Twice in the first minute after taking the stage for a dinner speech at the Republican Party of Florida’s Sunshine Summit, DeSantis tossed out the name “Brandon,” a derogatory reference to Biden, as he contrasted Florida’s recovery from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to current federal economic policies.


