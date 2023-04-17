TALLAHASSEE — Escalating his attacks on Walt Disney Co., Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced plans to revoke changes made by the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board and to increase state oversight of the entertainment giant’s theme-park rides.

Also, DeSantis said his hand-picked board to replace the former Reedy Creek leaders will consider how undeveloped Disney land can be used, suggesting the possibility of a state park, workforce housing or a prison.


Disney DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledges supporters as he arrives at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
   
