Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Jan. 26 in Miami. The governor said Monday that Florida will "look to re-evaluate" its relationship with the College Board, which provides Advanced Placement (AP) classes at high schools and administers the SAT.

 Marta Lavandier — staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — As a feud over an African American studies course continues between Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and the College Board, the governor said Monday that Florida will "look to re-evaluate" its relationship with the organization.

“This College Board, like, nobody elected them to anything. They’re just kind of there, and they’re providing service. So you can either utilize those services or not. And they’ve provided these AP (Advanced Placement) courses for a long time. But, you know, there are probably some other vendors who may be able to do that job as good, or maybe even a lot better,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Naples.


